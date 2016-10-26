Campaign encourages women to run for municipal office

With one year left until Alberta’s next municipal election, the province’s Status of Women minister wants more women to run for office.

Stephanie McLean announced a campaign called #ReadyForHer with a four-city tour to encourage women to turn their passion for community improvement into a campaign for municipal office.

“Alberta cities and towns need councillors that reflect their communities,” McLean said. “Half of Alberta’s population is women, but men hold most of the positions. I want every woman to know Alberta is ready for her to run.”

A new on-line resource was launched to help women consider their political potential and start their campaigns.

A recent study shows that when women run, they are as successful at winning elections as their male counterparts.

Joining the minister in Edmonton, Medicine Hat, Calgary and Lethbridge later this month will be women who have run, won and lost campaigns and who are willing to share their experiences.

The Lethbridge session is Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m. at the University of Lethbridge Students Union Building.

MD of Willow Creek councillor Maryanne Sandberg is a confirmed speaker at the Lethbridge session.

Eighty-seven years ago, five Alberta women known as the Famous Five — Henrietta Muir Edwards, Louise McKinney, Nelly McClung, Emily Murphy and Irene Parlby — won their case to include women in the legal definition of “persons.”

The Persons Case allowed women to become senators in the British Empire and paved the way for women to participate fully in political and public life.

In the 2013 municipal elections, Albertans elected women to 490 of 1,874 positions. That comes to an average of 26 per cent.