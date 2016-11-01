Campbell, Gordon Earl

Gordon Earl Campbell was born Feb. 11, 1942 in Lamont. He passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Calgary at the age of 74 years.

Gordon is survived by his loving wife Mary and their children: Bob Campbell of Fort McMurray, Bryon Campbell (Twila Spaermen) of Fort Macleod, Kelvin Campbell of Fort McMurray and Darryl Campbell of Fort Macleod.

Gordon is survived by grandchildren Leslie Campbell-Volk (Mike Volk), Crystal Reagen, Tyler Campbell and great grandchildren Cayden Holtz and Wesley Volk.

Gordon leaves behind brothers Barry Campbell (Diane) of Morinville, Mac Campbell (Donna) of Didsbury and sister-in-law Iona Campbell of Lamont.

Gordon was predeceased by his parents James and Lucy Campbell and his brother Cecil Campbell.

Gordon began working on the family farm at Star, Alta. The family moved to Whitford, Alta. where they built another farm. Gordon loved ranching, raising polled herefords and quarter horses.

Gordon worked as a surveyor for Alberta Transportation, surveying many of the highways in Alberta. He worked in the oil patch hauling rigs known as Campbell’s Heavy Haulers. Gordon started a construction company, Campbell’s Cats Inc., building roads, dugouts and dams. He worked for Cowley Forest Products and Spray Lakes Sawmills. He fought forest fires with Alberta Forestry. In these ventures Gordon met and made many friends.

The ranch in the Porcupine Hills is where Gordon relaxed — be it riding his quad or having a cup of coffee on the front deck.

In his younger days Gordon was an avid hunter, working as an outfitter for American Hunters. Gordon was passionate about hockey and played many years with the Claresholm Clippers of the Ranchland Hockey League, Porcupine Old Timers and Calgary Old Buffalos, travelling to places such as Victoria, B.C. and California to play in large tournaments.

Gordon loved the game so much that for the past 12 years he was head coach of the Fort Macleod Mustangs. The Mustangs were league champions from 2001 to 2008, and provincial champions in 2002 and 2003.

Above all his interests and hobbies, first and foremost, Gordon loved his wife and sons. Gordon’s grandchildren made him very proud, and his great grandsons Cayden and Wesley, were the apples of his eye.

Gordon was a man of determination, strength and dignity he could be opinionated, but he was also a courteous man open to consideration of opposing opinion. Gordon a man much-loved was respected. His funny smile, how his eyes crinkled in laughter before he made a smart- alec remark. Our hearts are raw, but none of us who knew him would not have missed a second of the journey we travelled with him.

A funeral service was held on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, at Trinity United Church with Rev. Eras Van Zyl officiating.

Funeral arrangement entrusted to Eden’s Funeral Home. Phone 403-553-3772 or visit www.edensfuneralhome.com.