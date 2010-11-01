Campbell, Gordon Earl

Gordon Earl Campbell, 74, of Fort Macleod, beloved husband of Mary, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Gordon is survived by his wife Mary; sons, Bob of Fort McMurray, Bryon of Fort Macleod, Calvin of Fort McMurray and Darryl of Fort Macleod; his granddaughters Leslie and Crystal; grandson Tyler Campbell; great grandsons Cayden Holtz and Wesley Volk; brothers Barry and Mac; a niece, nephews and many friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Eden’s Funeral Home, Fort Macleod, in care of arrangements. Phone 403-553-3772 or visit www.edensfuneralhome;com.