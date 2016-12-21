Castle Mountain Resort to host ski mountaineering races

The fifth annual Castle Mountain Resort ski mountaineering races are Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8.

Volunteer race director Brent Harris announced last week that registration is open on www.Zone4.ca.

Harris said in a news release the Castle Mountain Resort staff, community, sponsors, supporters and volunteers work extremely hard to put on these races.

The event features two days of racing. Last year’s first ever-in-Canada “sprint” format race was a success.

The sprint race goes from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 7. The race is fast and fun with racers completing the course in about three minutes.

Racers ascend by skinning on their skis and boot packing up the course to the top.

From the top racers strip their skins off and descend through a series of slalom gates and jumps to the finish.

Each racer is guaranteed a number of heats in order to determine the winners in each category.

Spectators can watch the race from the base of the Castle Mountain Resort.

The bigger, longer individual race goes off at 10 a.m. Jan 8.

With competitive, recreational, Junior (under 18 years of age) and masters divisions there is something for everyone.

The individual race again features all of the great terrain at Castle. Racers circumnavigate the whole leasehold area of Castle Mountain Resort.

The course features long climbs, scenic vistas from the top of North Peak and fantastic descents of the famous chute terrain at Castle Mountain Resort.

Register at www.Zone4.ca or come on out to Castle Mountain Resort for the races.

The 2016-’17 ski mountaineering calendar includes races at different venues in Alberta and B.C. with nine different races.

“We are growing our sport,” Harris said.

The Canadian National Ski Mountaineering Team will represent Canada at the 2017 world Skimo championships in Italy Feb. 23 to March 2.