Community foundation funds Foothills Centre

Foothills Centre in Fort Macleod was one of 27 organizations to share in $200,000 in grants last week from the Community Foundation of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta.

The foundation on Thursday awarded Foothills Centre $8,000, with $1,000 of that coming from the Lethbridge Auto Dealer Association.

“We are so grateful to receive this funding as it is only with their support that we are able to make these improvements to our facility and for those we serve,” said Val Campbell, executive director of Foothills Centre.

Foothills Centre will use the grant for facility enhancements such as replacing couches in the client recreation room, replacing a counter top in the dining room, purchasing a new washing machine, and repairs to the heating and air conditioning system.

The grant will also fund painting to refresh dorm areas.

The foundation said in a news release the latest grants will fund projects ranging from playgrounds and pools to program development and historical preservation.

Other communities receiving grants included Barnwell, Champion, Coalhurst, County of Lethbridge, Crowsnest Pass, Lethbridge, Lomond, Magrath, Nobleford, Raymond, Stand Off, Taber, and Vulcan.