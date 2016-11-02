Diesel fuel, tools stolen from truck

Fort Macleod RCMP are investigating the theft last month of diesel fuel and tools from a truck parked alongside Highway 3.

The truck with flatbed was parked on a service road beside Highway 3 immediately before the Oldman River bridge travelling east toward Lethbridge.

RCMP Const. Zach Stonley said in a news release items taken included chains, boomers, a fuel pump from a slip tank and approximately 800 litres of diesel fuel.

The theft occurred during the weekend of Oct. 15-16.

Stonley said it appears a pickup may have pulled off the highway and parked behind the larger truck, partially obscuring the suspect vehicle from view.

If you have information call the Fort Macleod detachment at 403-553-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.