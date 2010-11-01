Dziadyk, Sandi Lynne

Sandi Lynne Dziadyk was born on Jan. 25, 1945 at Calgary and passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, at Fort Macleod, surrounded by her family and best friend.

Sandi was predeceased by her son Russell; parents Hugh and Rockie Taylor; and sister Chere.

Sandi is survived by her: loving and devoted husband, of 47 years, John; children Geoff (Christi and grandson Corey) and Brandi (James).

Sandi is also survived by her precious little Missy; special nieces and nephew Roxanna (Dean), Candace and Gairn (Stacey); aunt Jean Butz; cousin Karen (Mark); as well as a large circle of other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Sandi Lynne’s life will be held at the Fort Macleod and District Community Hall, 301 25th St., Fort Macleod, on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, at 12 noon.

If friends so desire, memorial tributes in Sandi’s memory may be made directly to the Jack Ady Cancer Centre, 960 19th St. S., Lethbridge, T1J 1W5.

Arrangements entrusted to Willow Creek Funeral Home, Claresholm. Telephone: 403-625-3212.

You may forward condolences at www.willowcreekfuneralhome.com.