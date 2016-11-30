Early Child Development Coalition hosts Good Sense program

Everyone wants children to pay attention, behave well and succeed.

It’s just good sense.

Fort Macleod parents, care-givers and eductors have the chance Wednesday, Dec. 7 to take part in a program designed to make that happen for children.

Danielle Pluth of Advance Occupational Therapy Services will lead two free sessions at W.A. Day school.

Fort Macleod Early Child Development Coalition is hosting the session with co-operation from Fort Macleod Family and Community Support Services and Livingstone Range School Division.

Pluth, who has post graduate training in sensory integration theory, and her staff have provided pediatric occupational therapy in Medicine Hat for the past decade.

Pluth in 2008 developed the Good Sense training program for care-givers and educators.

The Good Sense classroom sensory processing intervention program, designed to help children aged two to six-plus years, runs from 2-5 p.m. Dec. 7.

Participants will learn to use the sensory systems of touch, movement, muscles and joints, auditory, visual and oral to help children pay attention, minimize behaviours and frustrations, and succeed in everyday activities.

Participants will learn to design a Good Sense classroom, use sensory tools such as wiggle cushions and headphones to improve a child’s function in the classroom, and screen a chid’s sensory differences.

Participants receive a training manual with step-by-step modules for immediate use.

Good Sense for Care-givers will be offered from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 7 and is designed for children up to five years of age.

Following a light meal at 5:30 p.m., participants will learn what the sensory system is and how it is foundational to a child’s development of co-ordination, balance, fine motor, gross motor and reading skills.

Participants will also see how the sensory system impacts behaviour, self-regulation and attention and how development can be hindered through screen time and lack of movement and play.

For information, to arrange babysitting and to register call Fort Macleod Family and Community Support Services at 403-553-4491.