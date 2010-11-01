England, Lilly

Lilly England, beloved wife of Riel England, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at Extendicare, Fort Macleod at the age of 83.

Besides her loving husband, she is survived by her children, Harold (Jos) Wutke of Nobleford, Donna (Tymen) Stotyn of Monarch, Eileen (Curtis) Mark of Lethbridge and Ron (Bobbie) Wutke of Granum; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

A private family inurnment will be held.

Anyone wishing to make a donation in Lilly’s name may do so to the Fort Macleod Handibus, P.O. Box 881 Fort Macleod, T0L 0Z0.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Eden’s Funeral Home Phone 403-553-3772 or visit www.edensfuneralhome.com.