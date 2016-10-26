Student enrollment in Livingstone Range School Division for 2016-’17 has increased for the first time since 1997.

Associate superintendent for business services Jeff Perry presented the enrollment numbers to trustees at their Oct. 18 meeting.

“This year was a very positive note for the jurisdiction,” Perry said.

Enrollment increased 1.5 per cent to 3,445 students as of Sept. 30, increasing by 49.5 full-time equivalent students from last year.

Enrollment has increased 107 students over projections.

“These numbers are better than the preliminary (enrollment figures),” Perry said.

Enrollment is calculated with each student from Grade 1-12 counted as one full-time equivalent (FTE) student, and Kindergarten students each counting as 0.5 FTE students.

The numbers break down as follows:

Fort Macleod

W.A. Day school has 298.5 students, up 16 from projected, and up 39 from last year.

F.P. Walshe school has 355 students, up nine from projected, and up nine from last year.

Granum

Granum school has 61.5 students, down 6.5 from projected, and down 11 from last year.

Nanton

A.B. Daley school has 198.5 students, 16 more than projected and up 5.5 from last year.

J.T. Foster school has 199 students, down two from projected, and down 14 from last year.

Stavely

Stavely elementary school has 76.5 students, up 0.5 from projected, and up nine from last year.

Claresholm

West Meadow elementary school has 297 students, up 6.5 from projected, and up 18 from last year.

Willow Creek Composite high school has 308 students, down 12 from projected, and down 30 from last year.

Pincher Creek

Canyon school has 255.5 students, up 18.5 from projected, and up seven from last year.

Matthew Halton high school has 289 students, up 20 from projected, and up 18 from last year.

Lundbreck

Livingstone school has 182.5 students, 2.5 more than projected, and 10.5 more than last year.

Crowsnest Pass

Horace Allen school has 196 students, down eight from projected, and down 9.5 from last year.

Isabelle Sellon school has 143 students, the same as projected, and down six from last year.

Crowsnest Consolidated high school has 289 students, up 16 from projected, and down 13 from last year

Outreach schools

Outreach schools have 78 students, up eight from projected, and the same as last year.

Colonies