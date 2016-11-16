F.P. Walshe Flyers made it a clean sweep of the Westwinds Volleyball League.

The Flyers completed an undefeated season Saturday by winning the Westwinds playoff tournament.

F.P. Walshe placed first in regular season standings to earn a bye into the quarterfinals in the playoff tournament at Lethbridge.

The eighth-ranked Nobleford Blades provided the opposition for the Flyers in the quarterfinals.

The Flyers swept the Blades 25-19, 25-14 and 25-15 to advance to the semifinals and a match-up with Crowsnest Pass Pandas.

The fifth-ranked Pandas surprised the Flyers 25-22 in the first set of the semifinals.

That provided a wake-up call for the F.P. Walshe team who rolled to wins of 25-9, 25-16 and 25-10 to advance to the finals.

Tournament host Immanuel Christian Eagles provided the Flyers opposition in the championship match.

The Flyers opened the match with a 25-17 win in the first set.

F.P. Walshe then took control with a convincing 25-7 win in the second set, and closed out the victory with a 25-21 win in the third set.

The Flyers got more good news on the weekend when Grade 12 veteran Andie Curran was named the Westwinds Volleyball League’s most valuable player.

Teammates Jamie Brown, Emily Eremenko and Brooke Pansky — all Grade 12 veterans — were named league all-stars.

The Flyers now move on to the zone playoff tournament Nov. 17-19 at Lethbridge College.

F.P. Walshe enters the zone tournament ranked No. 2 behind Kate Andrews Pride from Coaldale.

The top two teams from the zone tournament advance to the provincial championships Nov. 24-26 at Vegreville.