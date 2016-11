Roy Faulkner, born Sept. 9, 1956, passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 after a day of doing what he loved doing — hunting.

Roy is survived by his daughters Heather (Chris) Dixon and Jennifer (Brent) Wilkie; sister Rita Faulkner; brother Bruce (Naomi) Faulkner; and many grandkids, nieces and nephews.

No funeral will be held as per Roy’s request.

Memorial donations may be made to the Claresholm General Hospital.

Arrangements entrusted to Willow Creek Funeral Home, Claresholm. Phone 403-625-3212.