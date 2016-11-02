Film festival highlights Canadian military

The significant contributions of Canadians in world conflicts will be in the spotlight Nov. 11-12 at the Empress Theatre.

The Empress Theatre is hosting its seventh annual Canadian Forces Memorial Film Festival.

Military historian Stephane Guevremont returns as master of ceremonies for the festival.

Guevremont is a former aircraft mechanic who worked at the Pratt and Whitney Test Centre, on the Challenger/Regional jet at Canadair and was the senior educator at the National Aviation Museum of Canada in 1994-’98.

Guevremont holds a degree in aircraft maintenance, a BA in history from McGill University, a civilian MA in war studies from the Royal Military College of Canada, and a PhD in military aviation from the University of Calgary.

Guevremont presents public lectures across Canada with the goal of promoting the lifetime achievements of surviving Canadian veterans.

The film festival includes talks by Guevremont on subjects related to the films that are to be screened.

Guevremont also interviews Canadian veterans on stage, providing further insight into the Canadian military and its role.

Following is the tentative schedule for the Canadian Forces Memorial Film Festival:

Friday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m. — A Very Long Engagement.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 9:30 a.m. –Air Force.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 1:30 p.m. — Action in the Atlantic.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m. — Tora Tora Tora!