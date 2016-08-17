Fort Macleod adult co-ed volleyball league resumes play this season

The Fort Macleod Co-ed Volleyball League will return to the court this fall after a two-year absence.

The opening of F.P. Walshe and W.A. Day schools, with their renovated gymnasiums, means the adult volleyball league has a place to play.

“I’m looking forward to it,” co-ed league president Mike Bourassa said. “I’ve had people phoning me and wondering if we will be going this year.”

The league will hit the court for its 31st season following the Thanksgiving long weekend in October.

“It’s a testament of the people who built the league,” Bourassa said of its longevity. “They built a good foundation.”

Registration for teams and individual players is now under way.

Bourassa said the league will have a second intake of teams following the Christmas break.

“We’ll be pretty flexible the first couple of years getting things going again,” Bourassa said. “We don’t want to turn anybody away.”

The long-time league shut down for two seasons when the $18-million modernization of W.A. Day and F.P. Walshe schools began.

W.A. Day’s Grade 1-5 students were housed in the old community health building while Grade 6-12 students, along with preschool and Kindergarten, were in the G.R. Davis school.

While G.R. Davis had a gymnasium, its ceiling was too low to accommodate adult and even junior and senior high school volleyball.

The adult volleyball league will benefit from the decision to build the gym at W.A. Day to adult size, rather than the smaller elementary school regulation.

With two full-size gyms available in Fort Macleod, the adult co-ed league is hopeful it will have earlier start times.

Prior to the school modernization project, league games did not start until 9 p.m. or later, since school teams were given priority.

The late start time deterred some people from joining the co-ed league.

Bourassa is hopeful he will be able to schedule a gym Wednesday and Thursday each week, with league games starting at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“We’re trying to make it as people-friendly as we can,” said Bourassa, who is being assisted by Candace Dawson.

The league will be split into two divisions based to ensure teams play other teams at their level.

Bourassa said the league is open to people of all skill levels, with an emphasis on participation and fun.

Anyone who wants to play but does not have a team should also get in touch.

“We’ve always been able to find teams for people,” Bourassa said.

Registration is $30 per person, with a maximum of 10 people on each team.

Anyone interested in registering should contact Mike Bourassa at 403-330-3546 or hooter44@shaw.ca.