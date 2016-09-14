A group of Fort Macleod adults will board a school bus this month for a different sort of education.

Fort Macleod Family and Community Support Services will co-ordinate an adult field trip on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Up to 32 people will board the bus at 9:30 a.m. for a tour that will showcase some interesting stops in Fort Macleod and district.

“Hopefully people will learn a little more about each other and a little more about their community,” FCSS director Angie O’Connor said.

Town of Fort Macleod operations manager Justin MacPherson will board the bus to explain to people the work that is going on with the Southwest Sanitary Sewer project that is under way, as well as the operations of the sewage treatment plant.

Brent Feyter will take over when the bus arrives at Structural Truss and Forma Steel to tell participants in the field about work that goes on each day in those Fort Macleod businesses.

The bus will tour the Nieboer subdivision across the Oldman River, and will stop at Fort Macleod Auction, where people will take in a cattle sale and enjoy lunch at Stockman’s Grill.

From there, the bus heads up Highway 2 to Hurlburt Rock Products, and then on to the Daisy May Campground.

There will be a stop for a coffee break at the newly-renovated Fort Macleod Golf Club.

The field trip will end about 2:30 p.m.

“We want people to learn more about what is going on in their community,” O’Connor said. “There is a lot of positive stuff that goes on, and there are a lot of people working hard behind the scenes to make the community better.”

“We want to show people how others are contributing to Fort Macleod.”

The field trip is modeled on one led by former economic development officer Gordon MacIvor several years ago.

“It was really interesting,” O’Connor said. “A lot of people had never even been on a school bus, or hadn’t been on one for years.”

Register for the field trip, which costs $10, at the FCSS office.