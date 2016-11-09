Fort Macleod Mustangs salute coach Gordon Campbell, win home opener

On a night the Ranchland Hockey League said farewell to one of its strongest supporters, Fort Macleod Mustangs won a hard-fought victory in tribute to their coach.

Tribute was paid to Gordon Campbell, the Mustangs coach who died suddenly Nov. 1, during a ceremony prior to a game between Fort Macleod and the visiting Piikani Regulators.

Players from both teams lined up at their respective blue lines for a moment of silence and filed past the Mustang bench, where Campbell’s wife Mary and other family members stood.

Both Fort Macleod and Piikani players leaned in to hug Mary Campbell in an emotional scene.

The emotion carried over to the game as the traditional Fort Macleod-Piikani rivalry was renewed.

The Regulators turned in a strong effort, led by goaltender Joel Hasselman, a former Mustang and Pincher Creek Huskie, and gave Fort Macleod a solid test.

The Mustangs had too much firepower for the Regulators though, and after Piikani took a 1-0 lead poured in seven straight goals for a 7-1 win, their first of the young season.

Hundreds of people packed into the Fort Macleod and District Sports Centre for the Mustangs home opener, and were treated to a spirited game.

The teams were scoreless for the first 15 minutes before Willy David, a Fort Macleod Minor Hockey product, got Piikani on the board with a powerplay goal assisted by Jon-Call David.

That lead stood up until three minutes into the second period when Dayn Opel and Ashton Zintel combined to set up Nic Bohle for the equalizer.

The Mustangs took the lead for good mid way through the second period.

Goaltender Cody Hall made a huge save to rob Wilfred North Peigan and the play quickly transitioned with Leo Lacourciere setting up James Price for the go-ahead goal.

The Mustangs made it 3-1 with 16 seconds left in the period when Cody Berube scored, assisted by Bohle.

Jadon Porterfield’s powerplay goal seven minutes into the third period made it 4-1. Nic Bohle and Ben Bohle picked up assists.

The roof caved in on Piikani in the last six minutes as Lacourciere scored twice and Price got his second to make the final 7-1.

Lacourciere, Price and Taylor Bilodeau had assists on the final three goals.

In other Ranchland action, Nanton Palominos picked up their second win with a 7-3 decision over visiting Kainai Braves.

Andrew Bergman scored twice and Tyler Haiste, Konnor Dixon, Steve McMasters, Brady Hoetmer and Colin Macmurdo had singles.

Trey Twigg, Jaden Twigg and Kash Shade replied for Kainai.