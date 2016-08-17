Categorized | News, Sports

Fort Macleod Sharks advance to swimming provincials

Posted on August 17 2016

MEGAN HEGGENSTALLER – GAZETTE CONTRIBUTOR

Logan Herweyer

Logan Herweyer

Travis Loyst

Travis Loyst

Fort Macleod Sharks completed at the Region F Summer Swimming Championships hosted in Lethbridge this past weekend.
In the girls 13-14 age group, Kiera Herweyer continued her seasonal streak of 100 per cent best times at every meet this weekend, making finals in 50-m breaststroke with a time of 58.71, 100-m freestyle with a time of 1:25.71 and 100-m IM with a time of 1:46.75. She placed seventh, seventh, and eighth respectively.
In the boys 9-10 age group, Travis Loyst placed top three in all three of his events. He swam to a bronze in 25-m breaststroke with a time of 23.98, silver in 50-m backstroke with a time of 44.55, and silver in 100-m freestyle with a time of 1:27.67, qualifying him for the provincial championships this weekend in Edmonton.
In the boys 11-12 age group, Logan Herweyer had a phenomenal weekend, capturing best times in all three of his events. Logan placed third in 50-m butterfly, taking off five seconds from his previous best time for a time of 37.82. He also placed fourth in 100-m freestyle plus a best time of 1:15.91 and 100-m IM with a time of 1:35.49.
Bradley Palmer also had 100 per cent best times this weekend. He placed second in 50-m backstroke with a time of 37.36 and 100-m backstroke with a time of 1:24.66, as well as 100-m IM with a time of 1:28.69. This also qualified him for the provincial championships.
A mixed medley relay team of Kiera Herweyer, Logan Herweyer, Bradley Palmer, and coach Megan Heggenstaller completed on Saturday, capturing a gold medal for the team.
The Fort Macleod Sharks had an amazing meet this weekend with 100 per cent best times from everyone and a great positive team attitude.
The provincial qualifiers are gearing up for another great weekend of racing to finish off a fantastic season in Edmonton at the Alberta Summer Swimming Provincial Championships.

