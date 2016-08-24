Fort Macleod Sharks coach puts bite on provincial gold

MEGAN HEGGENSTALLER – GAZETTE CONTRIBUTOR

FORT MACLEOD — The Fort Macleod Sharks qualified three swimmers to compete in Edmonton this past weekend at the Alberta Summer Swimming Association Provincial Championships.

In the boys 9-10 age group, Travis Loyst placed fourth in the 50-m backstroke with a two-second best time for a time of 42.89.

In the 100-m freestyle, Travis took off another two seconds for a time of 1:25.85 and an 11th-place finish.

In the boys 11-12 age group, Bradley Palmer placed seventh in 100-m backstroke with a 0.5 second best time for a time of 1:24.24.

Bradley also placed sixth in the 50-m backstroke with a time of 37.87.

Sharks head coach Megan Heggenstaller competed in the 18 and over age division, taking home a silver medal in the 50-m breaststroke with a time of 35.22 and a gold medal in the 100-m individual medley with a time of 1:11.75.

Great job to the swimmers who represented Fort Macleod not only this past weekend, but all summer long.

The Fort Macleod Sharks wrapped up a very successful season with many best times, personal improvements and a lot of fun along the way