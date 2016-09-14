Fort Macleod singer-songwriter at Lethbridge festival

A Fort Macleod singer-songwriter is one of the headliners at the sixth annual Love and Records Festival in Lethbridge on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Ryland Moranz, who released his debut solo album earlier this year, is part of the free festival’s lineup.

Moranz, who also performs with Leeroy Stagger’s band, returned to his musical roots with Hello New Old World, a collection of nine original songs.

“For me the idea behind this album was to create something very honest and true to myself,” Moranz said. “The folk genre and singer-songwriter tradition run very deep in my family roots and as a result this is the music that pours out of me without any kind of coaxing. I’m very passionate about the telling of stories and the connection you can build through them as a medium. This is who I really am.”

The Love and Records Festival is presented by campus-community radio station CKXU 88.3 FM at Galt Gardens in Lethbridge’s downtown.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and features performances by Ryland Moranz, Chris Demeanor, Geoff Berner, Delhi 2 Dublin, Kytami, Royal Canoe, Five Alarm Funk, Megan Nash, Sparkle Blood, Groove Apostles and Boots and the Hoots.

All performances will be recorded live for a compilation to be released in 2017.

Twenty-four western Canadian music vendors will be on hand with a selection of new and used albums, CDs, 45s and tapes.

Fourteen artisan vendors will be set up selling everything from skateboards to massages, and there will be 13 food vendors.

Rides on a ferris wheel, with a full view of the stage, will be offered for a donation to support two scholarships for students enrolled in media, journalism and radio broadcast.

A cash raffle will take place with proceeds going to the CKUA Radio Society.

Other features include a comedy tent, beer garden, outdoor art gallery, Kids Zone, mini disc golf course and the Green Fools Theatre Society.