Fort Macleod will take a bite out of hunger again this year.

Six businesses have already signed up for the annual Take A Bite Out of Hunger challenge.

“That’s exciting,” said Michelle Hedley of Synergy Land Services, which is organizing the challenge for the fourth year. “I can’t wait to see what this year will bring.”

Last year, the Take A Bite Out of Hunger challenge resulted in 1,922 pounds of non-perishable food items being collected for the food bank.

The challenge resulted in just over 1,000 pounds of food collected in 2013 and 1,033 pounds in 2014.

Take A Bite Out of Hunger pits participants against each other in friendly competition to see who could come up with the most weight in non-perishable food items.

Hedley said the competition is open not only to businesses, but also organizations, families and friends.

The challenge runs until Dec. 14.

Seven teams took part this year, and donations were also brought in by individuals.

Scougall Motors won the 2015 challenge with 1,102 pounds of food collected, wresting the title held for two years by Vanee Livestock.

The response to Take A Bite Out of Hunger is encouraging to Hedley and demonstrates the kind of caring community that is Fort Macleod.

“This is our community,” Hedley said. “This is the people of the community coming together.”

Participants are to collect food until Dec. 14 when organizers will arrange for pick-up and delivery to the food bank run by the Salvation Army.

“It’s just very heartwarming and amazing to see that,” Hedley said. “Our community of Fort Macleod is very generous.”

Take A Bite Out of Hunger is on Facebook, and you can contact Michelle Hedley at 403-553-4165 to register a team or get more information.