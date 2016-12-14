Fort Macleod’s Laura Glover to direct Claresholm production of Willy Wonka

Laura Glover of Fort Macleod will direct the Claresholm Arts Society’s presentation of Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka.

Chelsie Harris of Fort Macleod is playing Violet and Chris Adamiak, also of Fort Macleod, is Grandma Josephine.

The popular musical will play seven shows between Jan. 13-21 at Claresholm Community Centre.

Dahl’s timeless story of the world-famous candy man and his quest to find an heir comes to chocolate-covered life in Claresholm in January.

Willy Wonka, for years a recluse in his factory, announces that five lucky tickets are up for grabs, hidden in his scrumptious Wonka chocolate bars that have been shipped all over the world.

Those lucky enough to find the golden tickets will be awarded a tour of his factory and shown the secrets of his amazing candy.

Young Charlie Bucket realizes the odds of finding a winning ticket are slim, especially since his family is so poor that getting one bar of chocolate would be a miracle in itself.

Follow the adventures of the five children lucky enough to find the tickets and enjoy the familiar tunes made popular by the 1971 movie where Wonka was portrayed by the late Gene Wilder. The role was later played in 2005 by Johnny Depp.

Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka is based on the 1964 children’s novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, with music and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley. It was adapted for the stage by Leslie Bricusse and Timothy Allen McDonald.

The Claresholm Society for the Arts was formed in 2013 to create awareness, increase participation, build relationships and facilitate opportunities for the talent that abounds in the community.