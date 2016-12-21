Funding for Canada 150 to create lasting memories

The Alberta Canada 150 Grant is one of a number of initiatives the government of Alberta will introduce to recognize the national celebration in 2017.

“Canada 150 is an exciting opportunity for Albertans to join with Canadians from coast to coast to coast to celebrate the national milestone and the immense contribution our province has made in building this great country,” Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda said. “The Alberta grant funding will help ensure that Canada 150 activities resonate long after the fireworks fade.”

Eligible registered non-profit organizations may apply for up to $25,000 through the Community Initiatives Program to support community-based projects marking Canada’s sesquicentennial.

The matching requirement will be set at $150 cash for each grant to encourage participation by small- and medium-sized groups.

Projects must align with at least one of the four Canada 150 themes established by the federal government to be eligible.

Canada 150 themes are:

Diversity and inclusion, and building common interests and relationships.

Supporting efforts toward reconciliation of indigenous and non-indigenous Canadians.

Engaging and inspiring youth to carry forward the legacy of Canada 150.

Connecting Canadians with nature and raising environmental stewardship to the level of national consciousness.

The Alberta Canada 150 Grant will provide non-profit groups with $2-million in existing funding in 2017.

Funding is not intended for celebratory events, but as a way to support projects initiated by small- and medium sized non-profit organizations that have not applied previously or received money through the Community Grants program.

Funding will come from the Community Initiatives Program (CIP). Since CIP requires applicants to match funds, the Alberta Canada 150 grant requires applicants to contribute $150 cash to be eligible to receive up to $25,000.

Applications will be accepted with a deadline of the 15th of each month, starting Jan. 15. The final deadline for applications is Oct. 15.

All Alberta Canada 150 projects must be completed by Dec. 31, 2017.