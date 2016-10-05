Grand day for Fort Macleod with three opening ceremonies

Fort Macleod marked an important day Thursday with the grand opening of three facilities linked to education.

Ceremonies were held to mark the completion of the $18-million renovation of W.A. Day and F.P. Walshe schools, as well as the opening of the new $1.56-million Fort Macleod Kids First Family Centre.

“It’s a great day,” Livingstone Range School Division superintendent Dave Driscoll said. “It’s a great day to celebrate.”

Separate ceremonies were held for each facility, beginning in the morning at the family centre and continuing with W.A. Day and F.P. Walshe schools.

Officials from Living-stone Range, Alberta Education, Alberta Infra-structure and council were on hand, along with Livingstone-Macleod MLA Pat Stier.

“Our province is marked by amazing achievements and remarkable individuals whose courage, determination and passion continue to inspire us every day,” Stier said at the Kids First grand opening. “Investments such as this will assuredly promote the well-being of this community.