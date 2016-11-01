Archive | Obituaries |

Gray, Larry Daniel

larry gray

Larry Daniel Gray passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at Chinook Regional Hospital at the age of 68.
Larry is survived by his mother, Luella Holt; his sons, Cody (Tanis) Gray and Quinn Gray; his grandson, Layne Gray; and his brothers, Dennis (Cindy) Gray and Donnie Gray.
Larry was predeceased by his father, Ray Gray; and his faithful dog, Bubby.
A Fort Macleod local for his entire life, Larry was praised as a talented athlete and an accomplished horseman.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, at 11 a.m. at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 643 20th St., Fort Macleod.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Midnight Riders 4-H Club, P.O. Box 2502, Fort Macleod, T0L 0Z0.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Eden’s Funeral Home. Phone 403-553-3772 or visit www.edensfuneralhome.com.

Use this search bar Obituary Notices only



Return to Obituaries Index