Gray, Larry Daniel

Larry Daniel Gray passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at Chinook Regional Hospital at the age of 68.

Larry is survived by his mother, Luella Holt; his sons, Cody (Tanis) Gray and Quinn Gray; his grandson, Layne Gray; and his brothers, Dennis (Cindy) Gray and Donnie Gray.

Larry was predeceased by his father, Ray Gray; and his faithful dog, Bubby.

A Fort Macleod local for his entire life, Larry was praised as a talented athlete and an accomplished horseman.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, at 11 a.m. at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 643 20th St., Fort Macleod.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Midnight Riders 4-H Club, P.O. Box 2502, Fort Macleod, T0L 0Z0.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Eden’s Funeral Home. Phone 403-553-3772 or visit www.edensfuneralhome.com.