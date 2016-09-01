Haze, Hendrika (Spaan)

Hendrika (Spaan) Haze passed away at the age of 90 on Tuesday, Sept.6, 2016. Hendrika was born on Oct. 20, 1925 in t’Harde, Gelderland, the Netherlands.

Hendrika married Gerrit Haze on April 3, 1952 and they immigrated to Canada with their two young children in 1962. After several moves around southern Alberta, they settled in the Granum area in 1973 where she lived until 2004 when she moved to Lethbridge. Due to failing health, she moved to Piyami Place in Picture Butte where her health improved due to the excellent care she received from the kind and caring staff there.

Hendrika was predeceased by her parents; her husband Gerrit; her son Teunis; two sisters, Hendrikje Leusink and Wilhelmina Leusink; her brother Helmig Spaan; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Hendrika is survived by four brothers who live in the Netherlands, Henk (Miep) Spaan, Gerrit (Driesje) Spaan, Reijer (Cobi) Spaan and Dirk (Jen) Spaan; three children, Gerri (John) Ovinge of Scandia, Henry (Tammy) Haze of Granum and Marianne (Jim) Vos of Granum; her daughter-in-law Wanda (Gary) Williams of Granum; 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren. and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at the Granum Christian Reformed Church. The interment (family only) took place prior to at 1 p.m. at the Granum Christian Reformed Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Eden’s Funeral Home. Phone 403-553-3772 or visit www.edensfuneralhome.com.