Heritage Acres Farm Museum to host fall fair

Heritage Acres Farm Museum is eagerly anticipating the fifth annual Fall Fair on Saturday, Sept. 17.

This is a country fair with an old-fashioned flair and entertainment for the whole family.

Come and spend the day. Gates open at 8 a.m. and the fair runs from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Regular gate admission applies.

Kick off the fair at the Toonie pancake breakfast from 8:30-10 a.m.

After breakfast wander around the farm museum to see the displays and demonstrations, and participate in the interactive events.

Organizers have made some exciting changes this year. The bench show has expanded to include junior classes for ages 16 and under, and classes in wood-working and leatherwork. The cost to enter the bench show is one adult admission for adults and includes all classes they wish to enter, and is free for juniors.

For exhibitors who are not early birds, organizers will collect non-perishable bench show exhibits and items for “Busy Hands through the Ages” at the Pincher Creek Co-op Mall from 1-5 p.m. on Sept. 2 and Sept. 16. Organizers will exchange an armband for the museum entry fee.

But if you have perishable items (food), or did not previously submit them, rush your exhibits to the Doukhobor barn where entries are accepted from 8-10 a.m. The bench show opens to the public at 12 noon, once judging is complete.

Do you have a treasured family heirloom handcrafted item that you would like to show off?

The “Busy Hands Through the Ages” display showcases embroidery, crochet, knitting, tatting, huck weaving, cutwork, macrame, leatherwork, woodwork, and quilting from bygone eras.

Fall Fair organizers would love to display your treasures.

Contact Barb Tomik before the fair at 403-627-3388 (please leave message) or brntab10@gmail.com.

Organizers are hosting readings and book-signings from the authors of “Family Secrets” at the Fall Fair.

This year, there will be a threshing demonstration at 10:30 a.m., using a 175-year-old threshing machine,

powered by a stationary engine; demonstrations of several small engines powering farm implements such as a straw chopper and a corn grinder.

At 1:30 p.m. there will be a sawmill demonstration, powered by a steam engine, and a buzz-saw demonstration, powered by a stationary engine.

Organizers are thrilled to welcome the “Old Time Rat Round Up” Fun Match Barn Hunt, an all-day event hosted by the Southern Alberta Working Herding Dog Association. This new and rapidly growing dog sport is catching fire across the country. Check it out at www.barnhunt.com.

Check out the Old Time Store at Heritage Acres. See how butter is made at 11:30 a.m. and how ice cream is made at 3 p.m. There will be cookies for sale, too.

Try your chances at the Turkey Shoot, visit the farm animals, and check out the train station.

Enjoy lunch at the concessions and visit the Heritage Mall vendors for a unique shopping experience.

Watch the fly-tying, quilting, taxidermy, fleece to fiber and rug-hooking demonstrations.

Watch for the ad or go to www.heritageacres.org for the bench show list and event schedule.