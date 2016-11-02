Juno Award nominee Peter Katz at the Empress

On the heels of a European tour including festival performances in Switzerland and headlining premiere venues across the Netherlands, Juno Award nominated singer-songwriter Peter Katz returns to the Empress Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 2

The stop at the Empress for the 8 p.m. show is part of a 15-concert cross Canada tour in which Katz will be joined by multi- instrumentalist Benjamin Rollo.

Katz’s album We Are The Reckoning released in 2015 was two years in the making and included collaborations with an impressive list of co-writers in Los Angeles, London, and at home in Toronto.

Katz’s hard work paid off when he attracted the attention of co-producers Royal Wood, a multiple Juno-Award nominee, and Bill Lefler, who signed on to help with the album.

Katz enjoyed his most successful year in Canada in 2015 sold out shows across the country, including his Massey Hall Presents performance at Harbourfront Centre and another at National Arts Centre.

Katz’s song Brother received 100,000 views within it’s first week of release and hit No. 3 on the CBC charts.

Over the past decade, Katz has seen his albums debut at No. 1 on the iTunes singer-songwriter charts, was nominated for the 2016 Canadian Screen Award for best original song in a feature for Where The Light Used To Be was the winner of the best male vocalist in NOW Magazine’s Best-Of-Toronto 201.

Katz has received multiple nominations at the Canadian Folk Music Awards and has shared the stage and studio with the likes of Academy Award Winner Glen Hansard, Juno Award winners The Good Lovelies and Melissa McCelland and the legendary Garth Hudson from The Band.

Katz has toured all over the world, regularly playing to capacity crowds, and has managed to build an impressive fan-base of loyal listeners, selling over 30,000 copies of his discs.