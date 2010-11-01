Keehn, Deborah Lee (nee Eagleson)

Deborah Lee Keehn (Eagleson) of Pincher Creek passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, at the age of 57 with her husband Michael Keehn, and son CJ Eagleson at her side after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Debbie will be sadly missed by her mother Bev Eagleson of Fort Macleod; father Gilbert Eagleson of Fort Macleod; brother Tim of Pincher Creek; sister Bonnie of Smithers, B.C.; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and special friends.

Debbie was predeceased by her aunt Loretta Eagleson and her grandparents.

Debbie was born March 25, 1959 in Fort Macleod, where she attended school until graduating in 1977. She then moved to Calgary where she worked at the Calgary International Airport before travelling across Europe.

Debbie eventually moved back to Fort Macleod and met the love of her life, Michael Keehn. They were married on Sept. 9, 1989.

Debbie and Mike moved to Pincher Creek and purchased the North Hill Shell in 1994. She had many innovative ideas that made their business grow and prosper for 15 years until they retired. This gave them the opportunity to travel to many different places including her special getaways to Costa Rica.

Debbie also had many passions, including shopping, her ceramic shop, gardening, helping others, being an active member of the Royal Canadian Legion and hosting many special occasions at home for family and friends.

A service will be held at Chinook Bible Chapel located at 1255 Bev Mclachlin Dr. Pincher Creek on Thursday Nov. 1, 2016 at 11 a.m. with Pastor David Goff officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Society in Debbie’s name.