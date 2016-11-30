Kids First Family Centre ready to Raise the Roof

Juno Award nominee John Wort Hannam headlines a star-studded line-up of entertainers supporting Fort Macleod Kids First Family Centre.

Wort Hannam and other local musicians and singers will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 in the Raise the Roof show at the Empress Theatre.

Raise the Roof is part of Kids First’s fund-raising efforts for its new family centre, which opened in September.

Kids First put a premium on local talent when organizing the third annual Raise the Roof event.

“We just wanted local artists who people were going to enjoy,” Leilani McDougall of Kids First said. “It’s great that they wanted to donate their time to help.”

The Raise the Roof line-up also features the duo of Maureen Chambers and Richard Feller, Erin Bourke-Henderson and Jen Wolstenholme as The Loose Kannons, Will Big Bull and The Ukeladies.

Co-organizer Tenille McDougall said it wasn’t hard to fill the line-up with Fort Macleod and area artists.

“There is so much talent in this area,” Tenille McDougall said. “They understand the centre is for the community, so they wanted to support the community with us.”

Dona Guyette returns as master of ceremonies for Raise the Roof.

Each of the acts will take the stage for about 15 minutes.

In addition to the entertainment on stage, Kids First is organizing a silent auction of local art.

Doors to the Empress lobby will open at 6 p.m. to allow people to view the silent auction items, with bidding continuing through the evening.

People will be allowed into the theatre at 6:45 p.m. in advance of the performances at 7 p.m.

The successful bidders in the silent auction will be announced near the end of the evening, in conjunction with the performance by John Wort Hannam.

Kids First will also arrange a 50-50 draw to boost fund-raising.

Kids First has raised $1,054,000 toward the total of $1,560,000.

Kids First offers free programs such as Stay ‘n’ Play, Family Rhyme Time, Parent Cafe, Our Children, Make the Connection, Taste Buds, Thrifty Kitchen Now We’re Cookin’ and Me and My Food at the new centre.

Parents and care-givers and children under the age of five can use the free play activity room on a drop-in basis from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. There is no fee.

The adults can visit and learn more about Kids First programs while their children engage in unstructured play.

Tickets for Raise the Roof are $20 apiece and are available at Kids First Family Centre, the Fort Macleod Family and Community Support Services office and Tru Hardware.

“We’re really excited for the show,” Tenille McDougall said. “It’s going to be lots of fun.”

Kids First now runs the Good Food Box program out of the family centre, which has fulfilled the dream of uniting all programs under one roof.