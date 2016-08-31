Bruce Kilborn of Fort Macleod, beloved husband of Marie Kilborn, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 22, 2016, at the age of 79 years.

Besides his loving wife Marie, Bruce is survived by his daughters Caroline (Jake) Mountain Horse, Gwen Giroux, Margaret (Stan) Turuk and Tanya Giroux; sons Kim (Tash) Featherstone, Rick Kilborn, Sean Kilborn, Bruce Kilborn Jr. and Randy (Kelly) Giroux; as well as numerous grandkids and great grandkids.

Bruce is also survived by his sister Vivian Cole as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

Bruce was predeceased by his parents Jean and James Kilborn; brothers Doug and Bill; and sister Elaine.

Bruce was born to Jean and James Kilborn and raised in Vernon, Man. They moved to Fort Macleod when he was 12. He loved being outdoors, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping with his family.

Bruce worked for CP Rail as a yard man, then brake man, and then many years as an engineer until his retirement in 1992.

Bruce enjoyed playing pool with his friends, he also loved taking pride in his yard and garden, and enjoyed a nice cold beer on a hot day.

A memorial gathering was held on Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, at the Fort Macleod Royal Canadian Legion.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Eden’s Funeral Home. Phone 403-553-3772 or visit www.edensfuneralhome.com.