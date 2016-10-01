Lemke, Gwennie (Gwen) Elizabeth

Gwennie (Gwen) Elizabeth Lemke, beloved wife of the late James Lemke, passed away peacefully at the Crowsnest Pass Health Centre on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at the age of 89 years.

Gwen will be lovingly remembered by her children, Elizabeth Martin, Carl (Maxine) Lemke, Margaret Ann Frank and Reva (Andre) Harrietha; 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and one great great grandson; and sister Marjorie Jefferson.

Besides her loving husband James, Gwen was predeceased by brothers Cyril and James Henry as well as her sister Olwyn.

A funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Eden’s Funeral Home, 2424 Fifth Ave. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, at 2 p.m.

Memorial donations in Gwen’s name may be made directly to the Alberta Cancer Foundation, 1331 29th St. N.W., Calgary, T2N 4N2, or to the Fort Macleod Handibus Society, P.O. Box 881, Fort Macleod, T0L 0Z0.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Eden’s Funeral Home. Phone 403-553-3772 or visit www.edensfuneralhome.com .