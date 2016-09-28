Chinook Arch Regional Library System has joined forces with its 33 member libraries and the American Library Association to bring the annual Library Card Sign Up Month to southwest Alberta.

In 2015, 3,600 people throughout the region registered or renewed their library card during September.

This year, Chinook Arch has set its sights on 4,000 new memberships or renewals.

Each new membership or card renewal will be entered for a chance to win a Samsung tablet or a Lego kit.

To help promote this event, Chinook Arch has developed three exciting new library card themes, featuring artwork by local artists Elizabeth Porter, Grant Spotted Bull, and Lauren Jessop.

These new card designs are available at Chinook Arch libraries outside of Lethbridge.

If you have let your membership lapse, or if you have never had a library membership, now’s the time to rediscover what your library has to offer.

From bestsellers to how-to books, ebooks and downloadable audio books, streaming video, and digital magazines and newspapers, your library has it all.

Visit your local library to find the heart and soul of your community.