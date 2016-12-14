Library system introduces e-magazine access

Chinook Arch Regional Library System patrons can access digital magazines using Flipster, an e-magazine service that allows people to browse digital versions of the latest issues of popular magazines.

“E-magazines are a great convenience to our library users, not to mention a time- and money-saver,” said Amy Genesis, public services librarian at Chinook Arch. “I like e-magazines because they are free to all of us with library memberships, and no one has to worry about losing or returning them to the library.

“I print recipes or exercise routines; I can link to Web sites on the pages; and I always have something great to read on my smart phone. If you haven’t tried e-magazines before, now is a great time to give it a try.”

Chinook Arch libraries have both digital and hardcopy versions of magazines such as Chatelaine, InStyle, GQ, Owl, Architectural Digest and Rolling Stone, so patrons have the option of accessing the content at the library or remotely.

Flipster e-magazines can be downloaded to Android phones and tablets, Apple phones and tablets, and Kindle Fire tablets for off-line reading anytime, anywhere.

Flipster supplements the library system’s existing e-magazine collection provided by Zinio, in total, about 80 titles.

Users can browse magazines by category as well as perform searches for specific titles.

An on-line newsstand provides a carousel of the most recent issues, as well as a carousel of all issues allowing for quick access to magazines.

The table of contents contains links for quick access to articles of interest.

Hot links within magazines are hyperlinked, opening in separate tabs when clicked.

In addition, there is an option to zoom in and out for better readability.

For information visit www.chinookarch.ca.