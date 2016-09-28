Livingstone Range School Division enrollment up from projected numbers

ROB VOGT – GAZETTE CONTRIBUTOR

FORT MACLEOD — The preliminary student enrollment numbers in Livingstone Range School Division for 2016-’17 increased from last year, and are up from the enrollment projected by school administrators.

Associate superintendent for business services Jeff Perry presented the preliminary enrollment at the board’s Sept. 20 meeting.

“I want to emphasize (this is) preliminary enrolment,” Perry said, adding the enrollment is greater than projected or budgeted.

The total enrollment as of Sept. 9 is 3,430.5 students and has increased by 35 full-time equivalent students from last year.

The enrollment has increased 92.5 students over projections.

“Usually we are somewhat conservative in what we projected,” Perry said.

Enrollment is calculated with each student from Grade 1-12 counted as one full-time equivalent (FTE) student, and Kindergarten students each counting as 0.5 FTE students.

The preliminary numbers break down as follows:

Fort Macleod

W.A. Day school has 293 students, up 10.5 from projected, and up 33.5 from last year.

F.P. Walshe school, has 355 students, up nine from projected, and up nine from last year.

Granum

Granum school has 61.5 students, down 6.5 from projected, and down 11 from last year.

Nanton

A.B. Daley school has 199 students, 16.5 more than projected and up six from last year.

J.T. Foster school has 200 students, down one from projected, and down 13 from last year.

Stavely

Stavely elementary school has 76.5 students, up 0.5 from projected, and up nine from last year.

Claresholm

West Meadow elementary school has 289.5 students, down one from projected, and up 10.5 from last year.

Willow Creek Composite high school has 314 students, down six from projected, and down 24 from last year.

Pincher Creek

Canyon school has 258.5 students, up 21.5 from projected, and up 10 from last year.

Matthew Halton high school has 292 students, up 23 from projected, and up 21 from last year.

Lundbreck

Livingstone school has 182.5 students, 2.5 more than projected, and 10.5 more than last year.

Crowsnest Pass

Horace Allen school has 196.5 students, down 7.5 from projected, and down nine from last year.

Isabelle Sellon school has 141 students, down two from projected, and down eight from last year.

Crowsnest Consolidated high school has 289 students, up 16 from projected, and down 13 from last year.

Outreach schools

Outreach schools have 68 students, down two from projected, and down 10 from last year.

Colonies

Colony schools have 214.5 students, 19 more than projected, and up 13.5 from last year.

Perry noted there are 21 international full-time students, from Germany, Colombia, Japan, and China, with another 36 one-month international students coming shortly.

There are also five or six home-schooled students, and 19 more students with the addition of the Jumbo Valley Hutterian Brethren Colony school.