McNab, David Kenneth

David Kenneth McNab of Fort Macleod passed away in the presence of family, on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, at Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge, after a gallant effort to recover, following brain surgery last November.

Dave was born in Fort Macleod on March 5, 1945, the eldest son of Reginald McNab and Muriel Callie McNab. He attended school in Fort Macleod and later graduated with a Diploma in Agriculture from Olds College.

At Ken Hurlburt’s suggestion, Dave enrolled in the Billings Auction School in Montana, practised the art, becoming an accomplished livestock auctioneer under the direction of Ken at Fort Macleod Auction. By the age of 28, Dave was invited to sell at the Calgary Bull Sale along with the greats in the industry, and was possibly the youngest auctioneer ever to be privileged to do so.

Piloting Cessnas and Fleet Canucks was a part of his younger life and Bernadette recalls that their second date was a fly-over the family ranch. Already, she felt confident in his ability to land the aircraft safely. Bernadette quickly adds that their first date was an auction sale in which Dave sold furniture at Hurlburt Auction, late into the night, to perfect his skill. (In hindsight, this was perhaps a foreshadowing of what their future would bring). Dave was a perfectionist in what he expected of himself; if he attempted it, he probably excelled at it.

On Nov. 30, 1968, Dave and Bernadette Materi McNab were married but they both knew it was about to happen when they first met on the warm night of June 24, 1967. They had two sons, Bryce and Marc.

Dave was predeceased by Bryce McNab on April 17, 2015 and is survived by Bryce’s spouse Janet Sulapas and their two precious children, Matthew and Paris. Dave is also survived by Marc and his wife Maribel McNab, their lovely children Madison, Mikaela, Ethan and Diego. Dave is also survived by his siblings, Donna (David) Davies and Gordie (Lina) McNab, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In 1972 Dave and Bernadette introduced the concept of MLS (organized real estate) to the Fort Macleod area. They opened McNab Realty Ltd. in 1975 and it continues to operate as a second generation business in the same location to the present day. Dave’s passion was selling agricultural real estate and he enjoyed making friends as much as he enjoyed making a deal. Dave was an industry leader, outstanding negotiator and inexhaustible in his time, energy and resources when it came to serving his clients.

Having been raised on the family ranch, Dave had cattle ranching in his blood. He was a “stockman.” He knew his cattle — and horses too and he lovingly cared for them. Mostly, he loved nature and the quietude offered by the outdoors and outbacks of Golden Valley Ranch where he and Bernadette chose to live, love and experience family life with their sons.

Although Dave had the opportunity to travel to many far off places, he was always so happy and grateful to return to Fort Macleod, his home.

Dave genuinely loved and was interested in people. He seemed to have a gift for turning up at the right place, at just the right time, to help someone in need at that moment. Many will have their own stories to relate in this regard.

Dave acknowledged his need of Grace. He knew who he was, but he also knew what it meant to be saved by Grace. He loved the Lord with his whole being and now rests “safe in the arms of love.”

In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted by the Fort Macleod Handibus Association, P.O. Box 881, Fort Macleod, T0L 0Z0 or STARS Foundation, P.O. Box 70, 1441 Aviation Park N.E., Calgary, T2E 8M7.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Eden’s Funeral Home. Phone 403-553-3772 or visit www.edensfuneralhome.com.

Condolences may be directed to mcnab77@telus.net.

A celebration of life funeral mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 2604 Third Ave., Fort Macleod, at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, followed by interment and then a reception at the Fort Macleod and District Community Hall, 301 25th St.