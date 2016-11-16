MD of Willow Creek adds link to e-petition against a carbon tax to Web site

LAWRENCE GLEASON – GAZETTE CONTRIBUTOR

A carbon tax will cost the Municipal District of Willow Creek about $70,000 to $80,000 in extra fuel costs, according to chief administrative officer Cynthia Vizzutti.

Vizzutti made the comment to councillors at their Nov. 9 regular meeting.

A provincial $20 per ton carbon tax will come into effect Jan. 1, to rise to $30 per ton on Jan. 1, 2018.

The federal government has warned those provinces that do not have a carbon tax by 2018 will have one imposed on them.

School boards are going to cope with similar increases the MD of Willow Creek will deal with, Vizzutti said.

“The ratepayer will get a double whammy because they have to pay for their own operations and then taxes will go up.”

Reeve Earl Hemmaway said a carbon tax will heavily impact expenses of producers.

“A lot of people are saying they cannot afford this and buy food at the same time,” Hemmaway said. “Utilities and everything are going up. It’s terrible.”

Shannon Stubbs, Conservative MP for Lakeland and the Official Opposition deputy critic for natural resources, is sponsoring an electronic petition, called an e-petition, calling on the Government of Canada not to impose a national carbon tax.

Stubbs said a carbon tax would harm Canada’s economic competitiveness, a view that seemed to be shared with councillors at the Nov. 9 meeting.

Councillors voted to put a link to the e-petition of Stubbs on the municipality’s Web site.

Coun. Glen Alm said if any carbon tax is designed to encourage protection for the environment, it should recognize the role producers already play.

“If they are going to make us pay for the amount of carbon we are going to produce, you would think they would pay us for the amount of carbon we sequester on our land and our vegetation,” Alm said. “It should go both ways.”

Coun. Maryanne Sandberg said a carbon tax didn’t seem necessary in Canada.

“We are a country that is a carbon sinkhole compared to other countries, and we are being penalized,” Sandberg said. “There are other ways to inspire people to go green.”

Vizzutti told councillors Australia has scrapped its carbon tax and predicted the president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, would not impose a carbon tax there.

“Seventy per cent of our trade is with the United States,” Vizzutti said. “With a carbon tax we will not be able to compete with the U.S. with our manufacturing and resources. I don’t know how that impacts beef.”

For those who wish to look at the e-petition against the federal carbon tax a link is provided on the Web site of the MD of Willow Creek.