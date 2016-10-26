Murder mystery to support Granum library

A dinner theatre with a murder mystery set in the early 1900s will raise money to support the Granum library.

Friends of the Granum Library are hosting the fund-raiser Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Fort Macleod and District Community Hall.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner catered by LA Chefs getting under way at 6:30 p.m.

Friends of the Granum Library decided last December to stage the murder mystery.

Members recalled how much fun they had at another murder mystery held in Granum years ago, which generated a healthy profit for a local cause.

The murder mystery is based on an actual 1906 murder in the Crowsnest Pass.

Denise Calderwood and Lynne Penniket have researched the background and wrote the dialogue for the murder mystery.

The Galt Museum in Lethbridge and various sources in the Crowsnest Pass provided background for the murder mystery.

In addition to dinner and the mystery, the evening will feature a silent auction, draws for prizes and a performances by Fort Macleod’s own Broad Squad throughout the evening.

The entire evening has a 1920s theme.

“We are hoping people will get dressed up for the event, which will help set the mood for the evening,” said Lois Mackintosh, one of the organizers.

For tickets contact Lois Mackintosh at 403-687-3751 and Wendy Kennedy at 403-687-2115. Tickets are not available at the door.