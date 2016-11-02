New owners for Café Orange

Café Orange has established itself as a popular destination on Fort Macleod’s Main Street since it opened in June 2014.

New owners Heleen VanEe and Theo VanEe plan to ensure Café Orange maintains its special place in the hearts of Fort Macleod residents and visitors.

Thijs Holwerda announced last month that he was closing Café Orange to pursue new business ventures in Lethbridge.

That news was greeted with dismay by Heleen, who has worked at Café Orange since it opened.

She knew how important Café Orange had become in Fort Macleod, and wanted to see the business continue for the good of the community.

“We just couldn’t let it go,” Heleen said.

Heleen plans to stay the course established by its previous owner, with few changes planned in the near future.

Café Orange offers a full range of coffee shop and café services, along with breakfast and lunch menus.

Heleen plans to be on a first name basis with her regular customers and will endeavour to ensure that new customers become repeat customers.

Sherree Buesekom and Bradley Harris form the additional staff at Café Orange.

Café Orange is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 257 Main Street.

You can reach Café Orange at 403-308-3905.