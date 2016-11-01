Northey, Aldus Clinton

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather, Aldus Clinton Northey, on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, at the age of 88 years.

Aldy was the youngest child of Gilbert and Flossie Northey. He grew up on a farm south of Macleod. In 1948, he married Maxine St. George and they enjoyed 68 years of marriage. Dad worked as a mechanic in Fort Macleod and Sparwood, B.C. but his passion was farming. Even in retirement he loved to drive out to the country and check the crops.

When his family was young, he enjoyed taking us on picnics to Lundbreck Falls. It would usually take us a long time to get there because dad could never pass by a motorist in distress without stopping to lend a hand!

Dad could often be heard whistling or even singing an Irish tune. He was Santa at some of the Christmas parties at the Ardenville School and then took up the role once again for a neighbour’s children while mom and dad lived in Hosmer, B.C. Dad loved having his grandchildren around and looked forward to their visits.

Aldy was predeceased by his parents; his three brothers, Kenneth, Clarence and Tenny; and two sisters, Hertha Scott and Kathleen Mundy.

He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Maxine; his sister, Gladys Grabinsky; his children, Barry, Debbie (Martin) Van Soest, Randi (Art) Klassen and Craig; his 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Irene Graham and Joan St. George as well as many nieces and nephews.

No formal funeral will be held for Aldus. Those who wish memorial donations may be made to the Fort Macleod Handibus Society, P.O. Box 881 Fort Macleod, T0L 0Z0.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Eden’s funeral Home. Phone 403-553-3772 or visit www.edensfuneralhome.com.