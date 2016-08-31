Outlaws ride off with Fort Macleod Co-ed Slowpitch League playoff trophy

The Outlaws completed a perfect season Saturday with the championship of the Fort Macleod Co-ed Slowpitch League.

The Outlaws went undefeated to place first in regular season and kept their winning streak intact during the weekend playoff tournament.

In the championship game the Outlaws downed last year’s playoff champion Foul Balls 10-4 to claim the trophy.

The win avenged the Outlaws’ loss to the Foul Balls in the championship game of last year’s playoff tournament.

The tournament opened Friday at Fort Macleod Volunteer Park with the Foul Balls beating NDN Time, the Brewers downing Ripped Stitches and The Goods topping the Southerners.

On Saturday morning the Outlaws, who got a first-round bye for finishing in top spot in regular season, knocked off the Foul Balls.

That loss sent the Foul Balls to the B side of the double knockout tournament while the Outlaws advanced to the semifinals.

In another A side game, The Goods stopped the Brewers to advance to take on the Outlaws in the afternoon.

On the tournament’s B side, Ripped Stitches ended the Southerners season, but fell to the Foul Balls in their next game.

The Brewers, meanwhile, knocked off NDN Time to advance to a match against the Foul Balls.

In a semifinal match on the A side, the Outlaws gunned down The Goods.

The victory sent the Outlaws to the championship game, while The Goods moved to the B side, where they took on the Foul Balls, who had eliminated the Brewers.

The Foul Balls knocked out The Goods in that semifinal match.

The championship match proved to be a battle.

The teams were scoreless after one inning but the Outlaws exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the second to take a commanding lead.

The Foul Balls weren’t going quietly into the offseason, though, and responded with four runs of their own in the top of the third.

The Outlaws scored three runs in the fourth to take a 10-4 lead.

Both teams were solid defensively the rest of the way, and the Outlaws sent the Foul Balls down in order in the top of the seventh to win the game, and the title.