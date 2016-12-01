Pelletier, Murray Joseph

Murray Joseph Pelletier passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, after an aggressive battle with metastatic prostate cancer with his family by his side.

Murray was born in Fort Macleod on Nov. 6, 1965 and lived most of his years here, however had a 12-year hiatus in Langley, B.C. before returning home.

Murray “sometimes” attended F.P. Walshe high school in the 1980s. He took great pride in the 12 years he worked for the Town of Fort Macleod in the Parks and Recreation Department. He especially loved Zamboni driving and joked that he would return to driving it in his retirement years.

In B.C., Murray was self-employed in a landscape business before returning to Fort Macleod. He worked for a few years at Bouvry Exports before a hanging horse fell on him and got the better of him causing him to have surgery. Deciding on a career change Murray got his safety tickets and worked for eight years mostly in the Fort McMurray area as a scaffolder.

Murray was predeceased by his mom Josie in 1980; his dad Dominic in 2015; his sister Sylvia in 2009 and Samantha’s mom Stacey Coburn in 1995.

Murray is survived by his wife Lori; his mother-in-law Bev Erven; and his kids: Daniel Pelletier; Kimberly (Jesse) Woods and their mom Sherry Housenga — Murray’s forever friend; Samantha (Clayton) Jordan; step-daughter Kaitlin Erven; Raelynn and Ava. grandchildren Tanner, Jaxxon and Jace, Kenneth, Christopher and Dominic, Charlie-May, Maaliki, Mckinlee and McKenna.

Murray will also be missed terribly by his sisters Rose Pelletier (Xaver Bosch) and Sheila (Rory) Nitschke, and brother James Plain Eagle.

Murray was one of the funniest, kindest, most thoughtful men you could be blessed to know. He would give you the last of anything he had. Murray was a man nobody can replace . . . at least not in his family’s heart. He loved his kids and all the grandkids so much and they in return loved him tremendously because Murray never feared showing his emotions towards them, towards his wife or to just about anyone he loved and respected.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2nd, 2017, at Eden’s Funeral Home, 2424 Fifth Ave., Fort Macleod, followed by inurnment at the Union Cemetery and reception luncheon to follow at the Fort Macleod Legion.

Memorial donations may be made to the Fort Macleod Community Support Beds, P.O. Box 520, Fort Macleod, T0L 0Z0.