Perrin, Garry William

Garry William Perrin, husband and best friend of Rowena Perrin (nee Anderson), passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, at the age of 72 years after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.

Garry was born in Fort Macleod in 1944. He was a fun-loving man of compassion, many interests and great determination, beloved by his family and friends.

Garry was passionate about his family, farming and his friends. He loved experiencing new places with Rowena with whom he enjoyed several wonderful trips.

Garry spent many years farming on the Blood Reserve as well as running the family farm. He was always a farmer and rancher but also spent time managing the Blood Band farm and owning and operating the Fort Macleod UFA.

Garry’s love for horses was evident in that his last wish was to ride Tess’s black horse. Dad’s doctor said that “he had been dealt a tough hand but was playing it with dignity and strength.” We are so proud of him.

Garry is survived by his wife Rowena of Fort Macleod; and three daughters, Dana (Dan) Burrows, Darcee (Nick) Jakovljevic, and Leanne (Richard) Feller.

Garry is also survived by six grandchildren, Bradley, Brett, Dani, Jaime, Tess and Tristan. He will be sadly missed by family, friends, his kitty nurse Rascal and his four-legged best friend, Will.

The funeral service was held at Christ Church Anglican, 320 21st St., Fort Macleod, on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, at 11 a.m.

Donations in Garry’s memory can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research (JDRF) at jdrfca.donordrive.com.