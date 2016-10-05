A Fort Macloed resident was assaulted Sept. 23 in a confrontation with an intruder in his back yard.

The home owner was assaulted when he confronted a man entering the back yard of his home in the 300 block of 21st St.

Fort Macleod RCMP are seeking the pubic’s help in locating the suspect.

The suspect is described as an aboriginal male, early 20s, with a slender build, thin face with acne, with hair two inches long that was styled straight up.

If you have any information please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200.