RCMP search for hit-and-run driver

Fort Macleod RCMP are searching for a hit-and-run driver.

Between 11 p.m. Nov. 21 and 6 a.m. Nov. 22 a vehicle struck the back end of a 2007 Pontiac G7 car parked on 19th Street near the entrance to Garrison Estates in Fort Macleod.

The crash caused extensive damaged to the rear bumper and trunk of the Pontiac.

Cpl. Bryan Mucha said in a news release vehicle debris found at the scene indicates the other vehicle may have been a Ford truck, which will have front end damage.

Fort Macleod RCMP ask anyone with information to report to call 403-553-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.