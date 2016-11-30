Categorized | News

RCMP search for hit-and-run driver

Frank McTighe, MACLEOD GAZETTE EDITOR | Posted on November 30 2016

Fort Macleod RCMP are searching for a hit-and-run driver.
Between 11 p.m. Nov. 21 and 6 a.m. Nov. 22 a vehicle struck the back end of a 2007 Pontiac G7 car parked on 19th Street near the entrance to Garrison Estates in Fort Macleod.
The crash caused extensive damaged to the rear bumper and trunk of the Pontiac.
Cpl. Bryan Mucha said in a news release vehicle debris found at the scene indicates the other vehicle may have been a Ford truck, which will have front end damage.
Fort Macleod RCMP ask anyone with information to report to call 403-553-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Tags |

Leave a Reply

WordPress Anti Spam by WP-SpamShield

Subscribe Online

Other Stories in this Category


Alzheimer Society

Welcome to Asantcafe.ca, a gathering place for people with dementia and their care partners. To learn more about this topic, join Alberta's online community at ASANTCafe

Photo Albums Added

no images were found

Polls

What was your favourite part of the 35th annual Fort Macleod Santa Claus Parade?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...