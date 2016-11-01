Sinclair, Jean Ruth

Jean Ruth Sinclair was born July 19, 1927 at Berkeley, California and passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Fort Macleod.

Mom was born into a pioneering family and raised on the Ekelund homestead in the Twin Butte area. The Rocky Mountains and Waterton Lakes were always dear to her heart.

Mom graduated from high school in Pincher Creek, then bravely headed to Edmonton to become a registered nurse. She graduated from Edmonton General Hospital in 1949.

Mom worked at the Fort Macleod Hospital as DON and Operating Room Nurse for 30 years, then at the Haig Clinic in Lethbridge, then the Walker Clinic back in Fort Macleod before retiring.

As well as a stellar nursing career, Mom married Dad, William Francis Cuppen, on June 16, 1952 and together they had five children. She raised us largely on her own. As you can well imagine, her mantra through our teenage years was, “Let go” and “Let God.”

In December 1979 Mom married George Sinclair and they spent many happy years together before George passed away in November 2006.

Mom was an amazing example of someone who met life head-on, and despite hardship, still saw the good in others and the blessings of life. She leaves a lasting legacy of love and steadiness. She was a pillar of strength throughout her years.

Mom was predeceased by her parents Aaron and Ruth Ekelund; her brothers Jack and Bill; William Cuppen; and George Sinclair.

She is survived by her brother Bob (June) Ekelund; her sister Helen McNab; her children Jack (Connie) Cuppen, Joyce (Jerry) Widmer, Doug (Debra) Cuppen, Nolan (Vicki) Cuppen, Nony (David) Orr, and George’s three sons Lee, Ray, and Dean Sinclair.

She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, at 1 p.m. with luncheon to follow at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (643 20th St., Fort Macleod).

Memorial donations gratefully accepted to the Fort Macleod Handibus Society.