‘Sleigh Bells Ringing’ is theme for 2016 Fort Macleod Santa Claus Parade

FORT MACLEOD — Just hear those sleigh bells ringing and jing ting tingaling too.

Come on it’s lovely weather for a Santa Claus Parade together with you.

The Fort Macleod Santa Claus Parade committee has chosen “Sleigh Bells Ringing” as the theme of the 2016 parade.

“It gets your attention,” parade co-ordinator Kristi Edwards said. “It’s bringing attention to the Christmas season and a good start to that time of year.”

Planning is well under way for the 35th annual Fort Macleod Santa Claus Parade, which takes place in its traditional spot of the last Saturday in November, this year Nov. 26.

Edwards admitted it is a challenge to come up with a theme each year.

“It’s got to roll,” Edwards said. “It’s got to have some pizzazz to it.”

Inspiration can come from many places, including events in the community or searches on the Internet.

The committee is hopeful people will find inspiration in the theme for decorating parade entries, as well as businesses.

“We would love for people to embrace the theme and come out and dazzle us with their creativity,” Edwards said. “We do try to use that when we’re thinking of a theme.”

“We do try to come up with something they can visualize and bring to life with their entries.”

Edwards knows it’s early to be thinking of a Christmas parade, but the big day will be upon Fort Macleod in just three months.

But with summer drawing to a close, school getting set to start and people returning to their routines, the committee wants people to start thinking about how to incorporate the theme into a parade entry.

“Hopefully this parade is the noisiest one we’ve ever had and everybody goes jingling all the way down Main Street,” Edwards said. “It would be nice to make a ruckus.”

The committee also wants people to consider putting an entry in the parade, particularly if they haven’t done so for a few years.

There is no entry fee, participation is open to everyone, and entries do not have to be elaborate.

“It’s the best day for Fort Macleod,” Edwards said, urging people to take part and show their community spirit. “It’s a lot of fun.”

“Anyone who wants to can participate and it’s just a great showcase of the spirit that lives in Fort Macleod and the fun that we can have.”

Each year the Santa Claus Parade attracts in the neighbourhood of 100 entries. It is vital to have strong participation in order to maintain the tradition.

“It’s nice to be a part of the tradition and be a part of something that is so great within our community.”

Registration forms have been mailed out and can also be found on the Fort Macleod Santa Claus Parade Facebook page. They can be filled out and dropped off at The Macleod Gazette or The Optical Studio.

To contribute financially to the Santa Claus Parade, call Kristi Edwards at 403-715-2125.