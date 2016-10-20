Tribute artist Jason Scott knows Neil Diamond is forever

Jason Scott brings the music of Neil Diamond to Fort Macleod on Friday, Oct. 21.

Scott presents his show Diamond Forever: A Celebration of Neil Diamond at 8 p.m. at the Fort Macleod Legion.

“Neil Diamond has recorded his music so many times, and changed it so much, that interpreting that music can in itself be an art.” Scott said. “When you look at Neil Diamond’s history and career of six decades, you realize the music and the possibilities of that music are unlimited.”

Scott compares the process of interpreting Neil Diamond’s harmonious combination of notes to a symphony conductor interpreting the music of Beethoven from a score.

Diamond is a songwriter, composer and performer whose music is universal and timeless, transcending his own personality and that of anyone performing his music.

“The music bridges generations,” Scott said. “The show is structured but also spontaneous, loose and huge fun as it is very audience connected. Sometimes I find myself in the crowd and then other times I’ve found some of the audience on stage with me.”

Scott began attending a conservatory of music in Toronto at age five, achieving first degree honours and graduating by age 15.

In his 20s Scott toured extensively with nightclub and concert bands and in his 30s Jason was recording, writing and performing with a Canadian record label.

Scott made history in 2005 in Las Vegas when he became the first Canadian to win the “Be a Legend” celebrity tribute artist competition as Neil Diamond, at the Imperial Palace Hotel and Casino.

Scott later auditioned with On Stage Entertainment, the owners of Legends in Concert.

Scott received the best platinum showcase award in September 2005 at the Sunburst Convention of Celebrity Tribute Artists.

In February 2011 Scott placed second in the Vegas Tribute Artist contest and was invited to perform as the opening act for the Country Superstars show at the Golden Nugget Showroom in Las Vegas.

A year later Scott returned to Las Vegas and performed his show on the First Street Stage, breaking attendance records at the Fremont Street Experience.

Scott was invited to perform at The Reel Awards Show gala at the Golden Nugget Casino Hotel where he received the Reel Award — considered the Oscar of the tribute industry — in the pop and rock category.

Scott has appeared at The Rosen Plaza Hotel, Wyndham Lake Buena Vista Resort, Disneyworld and aboard the Royal Caribbean cruise ship The Monarch of The Seas.

In Las Vegas Scott has performed at The Greek Isles Hotel and Casino, South Point Hotel Casino and Spa, Imperial Palace and Stardust Resort and Casino.

For the past two years Scott has performed his Diamond Forever show on the Las Vegas First Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience.

Scott in 2014 was named the only Canadian Neil Diamond performance artist cast in the motion picture Diamond Mountain.

Currently in post-production preparing for release this fall 2016, Diamond Mountain was filmed in the United States, England, Ireland, Australia, Santiago Chili South America and British Columbia.

In April the cast from Diamond Mountain walked the red carpet, screened the movie and performed a concert joined by five members of Neil Diamond’s band on the Showroom stage at the Suncoast Hotel in Las Vegas.

As a result of the Las Vegas performance a new show has been created called “Diamond Nation Celebration” which begins in January in Orlando, Florida.