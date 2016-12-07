Trinity United Church concert supports Fort Macleod Handibus Society

Trinity United Church choir will lift its collective voice Friday, Dec. 16 in support of the Fort Macleod Handibus Society.

The concert at 7 p.m. will feature a Christmas cantata dedicated to former choir director Roy Glover as well as a performance by Pete and the Re-Petes.

“I believe with all my heart that we as a town must continue to support the service that the handibus delivers to the town,” United Church minister Rev. Eras Van Zyl said.

“There will come a time when we will all need the service of this bus,” Rev. Van Zyl added. “In fact it is already here because anyone of us can be in an accident, young and old, and the bus will be there for all of us.”

The United Church choir and Pete and the Re-Petes will perform the short cantata Were You There on that Christmas Night.

“The remainder of the concert will be mostly traditional Christmas carols with audience participation,” Pete Van Waardhuizen said. “We want to do more of a ‘carolling’ evening with lots of singing. There will also be some solo pieces such as O Holy Night and Mitt Hjerte Alltid Vanker.”

“Our goal is to bring people together to celebrate the birth of Christ, who is the only hope in this fallen world, and to raise money to support the Fort Macleod handibus.”

Pete and the Re-Petes are the Van Waardhuizen family, featuring father Pete on organ, and daughters Corina on keyboard, Helen on violin, Joni on trumpet and Janette on pan flute.

“Together with Pete we have planned a great evening of the best Christmas music for the evening,” Rev. Van Zyl said. “We all know the quality of music Pete and the Re-Petes deliver.”

Refreshments and coffee will be served after the concert.

The Fort Macleod Handibus Society has served the community for 29 years, transporting people to and from medical appointments, recreational activities, work, school, the post office and stores.

During 2015, people took 7,296 rides on the handibus, including 1,663 by passengers in wheelchairs.

Between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31, 2016, 6,270 trips have been taken on the handibus including 738 in September alone.

Handibus society treasurer Linda Ripley said the September total is more than 100 rides above any previous September — the busiest month ever for the handibus.

Handibus hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with Saturday service from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from mid October until the end of April.

Patrons pay $3.25 per single ride. Twelve ride passes are available for $35. A monthly pass entitling the holder to an unlimited number of rides can be purchased for $90.

User fees cover about one-third of the cost of keeping the service operating. Drivers are the only paid employees, with administrative duties carried out by volunteers.

“The handibus society is grateful for financial support from municipal governments, organizations and individuals,” Ripley said. “Without these supports it would be impossible to keep this much valued and well used service operating.”