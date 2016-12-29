Categorized | News

Two dead in Highway 3 crash near Pincher Creek

Frank McTighe, MACLEOD GAZETTE EDITOR | Posted on December 29 2016

Two Calgary residents were killed Dec. 24 in a head-on crash on Highway 3.
A van travelling westbound on Highway 3 crossed over the centre line about five kilometres east of the Highway 6 turnoff and was struck by a eastbound SUV about 11:30 a.m.
Two passengers in the van, a 53-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman from Calgary died at the scene.
Three other passengers in the van were transported to the Pincher Creek Hospital with serious injuries. One person remains in serious condition with life-threatening injuries.
The driver and passenger in the SUV were transported to Pincher Creek Hospital in stable condition.
Poor road and weather conditions are believed to be a factor in the incident.
RCMP did not release the names of the people killed in the crash.

