Vanee, John

“The Lord gave, and the Lord taketh away; blessed be the name of the Lord.” Job 1:21b

With great sadness, the family of John Vanee announces his sudden passing on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, at the age of 83.

John leaves to mourn Matty, his beloved wife of 59 years, five children and their spouses, 30 grandchildren and 53 great grandchildren.

John was born in Amersfoort the Netherlands on Dec. 1, 1933 and immigrated with his parents and siblings to Canada in 1950. John, along with his brothers, started Vanee Livestock in 1960, three years after marrying Matty Van Sluys.

Dad was a loving father to Ray (Ria Van Hierden), Stella (Hank Arnoldussen), Dan (Lorna Emmelkamp), Ken (friend Donna Bolingbroke) and Vera (Eric Boot).

John is also survived by his siblings Riek Van Driesten, Dini Vanee (sister-in-law), Janet Vanee, Harry (Lorraine) Vanee, Greta (Dirk) Beekman, Eddie (Gwen) Vanee, Jeanette (Dick) Pols, Rita (Rick) Olson, Hank (Marianne) Vanee and Jim (Wendy) Vanee, and numerous nieces and nephews.

John was predeceased by parents Reyer Vanee and Fennetje Van Wessel and his grandson Lukas Boot; siblings and spouses Jo and Anne Vanee, Tony Vanee, Bill and Wilma Van Driesten, Maas Van Driesten and infant brother Gerrit (1938); in-laws John and Jannie Van Sluys, Piet and Charlotte Van Sluys, Morris Indenbosch and Andy and Frances Van Sluys.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, at Eden’s Funeral Home, 2424 Fifth Ave., Fort Macleod.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, at the Netherland Reformed Congregation Church, 2608 Seventh Ave., Fort Macleod with Rev. H.D. den Hollander officiating.

A private family interment will follow.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alberta Diabetes Foundation, 1-020 Li Ka Shing Centre for Health Research Innovation, University of Alberta, Edmonton, T6G 2E1.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Eden’s Funeral Home. Phone 403-553-3772 or visit www.edensfuneralhome.com.